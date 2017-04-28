BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday enters into credit agreement
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a $20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing
April 27 Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc
* Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc prices initial public offering
* Prices initial public offering of 9.5 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a $20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Newmont mining- on may 25 entered amendment and restatement agreement to its existing credit agreement dated as of may 20, 2011 - sec filing