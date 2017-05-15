BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue rose 154 percent to $58.6 million
* During Q1 of 2017, company sold 17,418 sliding sleeves, an increase of 145% as compared to Q1 of 2016
* During Q1 of 2017, company sold 17,418 sliding sleeves, an increase of 145% as compared to Q1 of 2016
* Company also participated in completion of 466 wells during Q1 of 2017, an increase of 82% as compared to Q1 of 2016
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas