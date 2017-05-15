May 15 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue rose 154 percent to $58.6 million

* During Q1 of 2017, company sold 17,418 sliding sleeves, an increase of 145% as compared to Q1 of 2016

* Company also participated in completion of 466 wells during Q1 of 2017, an increase of 82% as compared to Q1 of 2016