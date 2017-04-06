BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 6NCXX Group Inc
* Says it and C’sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement
* Says it will buy shares (19 percent stake) of C’sMEN Co Ltd on April 24 and will become top shareholder of C’sMEN Co Ltd
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.