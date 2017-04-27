BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 NCXX Group Inc
* Says it repurchased 27,900 shares for 11 million yen in total, on April 27
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 14
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 32,900 shares for 13 million yen in total as of April 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9zhcVj
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.