April 26 NCXX Group Inc

* Says it repurchased 5,000 shares for 1.9 million yen in total, on April 26

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 14

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 5,000 shares for 1.9 million yen in total as of April 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0TlfLc

