BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn
* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing
June 9 NCXX Group Inc
* Says it sold 25.2 percent stake (12.5 million shares)in CAICA Inc on June 8
* Price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zLor0Y
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.