April 7 NCXX Group Inc

* Says it and C'sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement

* Says it will buy 185,400 shares (19 percent stake) of C'sMEN Co Ltd on April 24 and will become top shareholder of C'sMEN Co Ltd

* Acquisition price at 493 yen per share , 91.4 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8Vm6go

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)