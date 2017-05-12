Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Nd Rubber Pcl:
* Qtrly net profit 12.6 million baht versus 4.6 million baht
* Total revenue of Q1/2017 is 218.95 million baht which is increased by 18.87 million baht comparing with the operation of Q1/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.