May 5 New Delhi Television Ltd:

* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide

* NDTV says approved sale of part of stake in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks for INR 17.72 per share Source text for- (bit.ly/2qI9gvj) Further company coverage: