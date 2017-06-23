June 23 New Delhi Television Ltd:

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairperson

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Radhika Roy as executive co-chairperson

* Gets members' nod for sale of 2 percent stake by NDTV Networks in NDTV Lifestyle Holdings to Nameh Hotels and Resorts

* Gets members' nod for sale of stake by NDTV Lifestyle, NDTV Convergence and NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail to Nameh Hotels & Resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: