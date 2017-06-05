June 5 Nikkei:
* NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas
Electronics, sale is expected to bring in more than 5 billion
yen ($45.2 million) for Co - Nikkei
* NEC corp's voting stake in Renesas is expected to fall
from 8.9 percent to the 6 percent range - Nikkei
* Proceeds from Renesas divestment will boost NEC's free
cash flow for current fiscal year, which looks likely to exceed
90 billion yen - Nikkei
* NEC's forecast of 10 percent rise in group net profit for
current fiscal year ending March 2018 does not take into account
Renesas divestment - Nikkei
Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2rLXwLo)
