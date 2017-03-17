March 17 Nikkei

* NEC Corp will build a new factory in central Thailand to consolidate operations from two nearby plants - Nikkei

* NEC Corp aims to double sales of telephone exchanges and automotive electronics made at Thailand facilities to about 40 billion yen by 2020 - Nikkei

* NEC Corp is expected to spend several billion yen for the new factory in Thailand - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2mE00WD] Further company coverage: