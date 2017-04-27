BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 NEC Networks & System Integration Corp
* Says it appointed current president Masao Wada as new chairman
* Says it appointed Yushi Ushijima as new president
* Effective June 23
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KyJzag
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.