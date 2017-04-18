April 18 Nedbank Group Ltd:
* Voluntary announcement relating to the release of 2016
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated financial results
* Will equity account its share of ETI's Q4 loss in Q1 2017.
Q1 associate loss from ETI therefore amounted to about R1.2 bln
(Q1 2016: R676 mln loss)
* Associate loss, share of ETI's OCI, Nedbank FCTR, will
decrease carrying value of co's investment in ETI from R4.0 bln
in Dec. 2016 to about R2.9 bln in March 2017
* Currently not part of existing investors who have
indicated appetite for ETI's $300 mln funding as bond's
commercial terms do not meet required IRR
