April 18 Nedbank Group Ltd:

* Voluntary announcement relating to the release of 2016 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated financial results

* Will equity account its share of ETI's Q4 loss in Q1 2017. Q1 associate loss from ETI therefore amounted to about R1.2 bln (Q1 2016: R676 mln loss)

* Associate loss, share of ETI's OCI, Nedbank FCTR, will decrease carrying value of co's investment in ETI from R4.0 bln in Dec. 2016 to about R2.9 bln in March 2017

* Currently not part of existing investors who have indicated appetite for ETI's $300 mln funding as bond's commercial terms do not meet required IRR