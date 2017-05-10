BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Neenah Paper Inc:
* Neenah reports Q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $242.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $243.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.