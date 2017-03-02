March 2 Neff Corp:

* Neff Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue $102.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $420 million

* Neff Corp - 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to be in a range of $195 million to $205 million

* Neff Corp sees 2017 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $85 million to $90 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $407.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year-Over-Year rental rate increase is expected to be approximately 0% to 1% in 2017