March 2 Neff Corp:
* Neff Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue $102.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $420 million
* Neff Corp - 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to be in a
range of $195 million to $205 million
* Neff Corp sees 2017 net capital expenditures are expected
to be in range of $85 million to $90 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $407.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Year-Over-Year rental rate increase is expected to be
approximately 0% to 1% in 2017
