June 13 Neiman Marcus Group Llc-
* Neiman Marcus Group Ltd Llc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 4.9 percent to $1.11 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - recorded non-cash impairment
charges of $153.8 million in q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Neiman Marcus Group Llc - in quarter co reported a net
loss of $24.9 million compared to net earnings of $3.8 million
for q3 of fiscal year 2016
* Neiman Marcus Group - recorded non-cash impairment charges
in q2 to state certain intangible and other assets, primarily
related to neiman marcus brand
