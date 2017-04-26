BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Neinor Homes SLU:
* Q1 revenue 72.2 million euros ($78.5 million)
* Q1 net loss 8.2 million euros
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss 6.4 million euros
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.