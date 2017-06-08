June 8 Nektan Plc:

* Leigh Nissim has resigned as chief executive officer to take up a new role, starting in september 2017

* Leigh Nissim will remain with business until august 2017 to ensure an orderly handover

* Board has started search for a permanent replacement

* In interim, Gary Shaw, founder and former chief executive of company, will assume role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)