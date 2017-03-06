BRIEF-Klaria Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Nel ASA:
* Has been awarded contract with H2 Frontier Inc. for hydrogen fueling station in California
* Contract has a total value of more than $1 million
* Expects installation of equipment during early 2018 with shipment towards end of 2017. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility