March 22 Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* FMC Corporation makes a US$10m payment per lithium carbonate supply agreement

* On track to commence commissioning of Shawinigan Hydromet plant during second half of 2018

* Production from Whabouchi Mine commencing in first half of 2018

* Nemaska Lithium Inc - under supply agreement, as amended, nemaska lithium will begin to supply FMC with lithium carbonate no later than April 1, 2019