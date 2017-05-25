BRIEF-Celebrate International announces acquisition of stake in Ample Talent Holdings
* Vendor Liu Yuhua and purchaser power elite holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement
May 25 Neo Group Ltd
* FY revenue S$162.0 million versus S$125.4 million
* Proposed final cash dividend of 1.00 Singapore cents per share was proposed for the financial year ended 31 March 2017
* FY profit attributable S$ 3.3 million, down 46.2 pct
* Refers to on-market takeover offer announced on 16 June 2017 by Brand Acquisition Co