BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Neogen Corp:
* Neogen reports 24 pct increase in net income
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $88.39 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.