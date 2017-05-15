BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Neogenomics Inc:
* Neogenomics reports that its neolab(r) liquid biopsy prostate test is more accurate than conventional biopsies in predicting high grade prostate cancer
* Neogenomics-New clinical trial showed sensitivity of neolab liquid biopsy prostatetest was 97 pct in predicting presence of high grade prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)