May 15 Neogenomics Inc:

* Neogenomics reports that its neolab(r) liquid biopsy prostate test is more accurate than conventional biopsies in predicting high grade prostate cancer

* Neogenomics-New clinical trial showed sensitivity of neolab liquid biopsy prostatetest was 97 pct in predicting presence of high grade prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: