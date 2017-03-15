UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Neonode Inc:
* Neonode reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neonode Inc qtrly revenue $2.9 million compared to $3.0 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.