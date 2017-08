Aug 2 (Reuters) - Neonode Inc

* Neonode to raise $9.75 million in private placement

* Neonode Inc - Neonode has agreed to sell an aggregate of 9.75 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share

* Neonode Inc - proceeds from private placement are anticipated to be used to repay $1.8 million in short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: