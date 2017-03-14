French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 NeoPhotonics Corp
* Neophotonics reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neophotonics corp says completed sale of low speed transceiver product assets
* Neophotonics corp sees q1 revenue $67 to $73 million
* Sees q1 gaap net loss share $0.16 to $0.26; sees q1 non-gaap net loss share $0.20 to $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $98.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 gaap gross margin 27% to 30%; sees q1 non-gaap gross margin of 28% to 31% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane