May 5 Neophotonics Corp:

* Neophotonics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $71.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $68 million to $74 million

* Neophotonics - implementing cost saving measures in light of sale of low speed transceiver product assets, due to current lower market outlook from China

* Cost saving measures totaling $6 million to $9 million in annualized operating costs

* Expects full quarterly impact of its cost reduction actions to be realized by Q3 of this year

* Company currently expects to record a pretax charge of a range of approximately $0.7 to $1.0 million for severance costs in Q2

* Q2 revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: