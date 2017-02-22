BRIEF-Telia and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
Feb 22 Neopost SA:
* Neopost successfully completes a largely oversubscribed Schuldschein private placement
* Today announces that it has raised equivalent of 215 million euros ($226.67 million) bullet ($86.5 million and 135 million euros) through a Schuldschein, a German-law private placement loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9485 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday