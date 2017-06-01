BRIEF-Spotless Group updates on takeover offer from Downer
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017
June 1 NEOPOST SA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 276 MILLION VERSUS EUR 273 MILLION YEAR AGO
* BEGINNING OF YEAR CONFIRMS OUR AMBITIONS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN MEDIUM TERM - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue