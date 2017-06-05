June 5 Neos Therapeutics Inc-

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - ‍on June 1, co, lenders entered into a first amendment to company's existing facility agreement with lenders - sec filing​

* Neos Therapeutics - under amendment, date to repay accrued interest under facility agreement was extended to june 1, 2018 which may be extended to June 1, 2019​

* Neos Therapeutics - date to repay accrued interest under facility agreement may be extended to June 1, 2019 at election of co if certain conditions have been met

* Neos Therapeutics- ‍convertible notes will accrue interest at a rate of 12.95% per annum until maturity date or their earlier repayment or conversion​