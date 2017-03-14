French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Neos Therapeutics Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net product sales $3.5 million versus $1.7 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.14
* As of December 31, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $39.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane