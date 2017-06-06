BRIEF-National Holdings, Williams Financial Group terminate asset purchase agreement
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 6 neoSurgical:
* NeoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in series B funding
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 22 Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -