#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc:

* Neothetics Inc says it has implemented reduction of co's current full-time workforce of 6 employees to 2 employees

* Neothetics Inc says reduction of workforce in order to reduce operating expenses and conserve cash resources

* Neothetics Inc estimates that it will incur aggregate cash charges of approximately $385,000 associated with workforce reduction during 2017

* Says expects that this workforce reduction will be effectuated during Q3 of 2017

* Neothetics - reduction of workforce in light of co's lipo-202 trial results announced last month Source text: (bit.ly/2udvZDu) Further company coverage:

