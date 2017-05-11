May 11 Neothetics Inc-

* Neothetics provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Neothetics Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $9.7 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to $11.5 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: