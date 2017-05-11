BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Neothetics Inc-
* Neothetics provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Neothetics Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $9.7 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to $11.5 million as of december 31, 2016
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account