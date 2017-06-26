June 26 Neothetics Inc:

* Neothetics announces top-line results for phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LIPO-202 for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat

* Says ‍LIPO-202 did not demonstrate improvement on any efficacy measurements or separation from placebo​

* Says ‍LIPO-202 continued to show a benign safety profile​