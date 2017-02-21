Feb 21 Neovacs SA:

* And biosense sign option agreement worth up to 65 million euros ($68.80 million) plus royalties for Chinese development and commercial rights to Ifnalpha Kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis

* Receives an upfront fee and is eligible for additional milestone payments and double digit sales royalties

* Receives option for development and commercial rights to Ifnalpha Kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis in China and other selected territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)