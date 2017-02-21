BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 21 Neovacs SA:
* And biosense sign option agreement worth up to 65 million euros ($68.80 million) plus royalties for Chinese development and commercial rights to Ifnalpha Kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis
* Receives an upfront fee and is eligible for additional milestone payments and double digit sales royalties
* Receives option for development and commercial rights to Ifnalpha Kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis in China and other selected territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.