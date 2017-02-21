Feb 21 Neovacs SA
* Neovacs and Biosense sign option agreement worth up to €65
million plus royalties for Chinese development and commercial
rights to ifnα kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis
* Neovacs SA - Neovacs receives an upfront fee and is
eligible for additional milestone payments and double-digit
sales royalties
* Neovacs SA - Biosense receives option for development,
commercial rights to ifnα kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis
in China, other selected territories
* Neovacs SA - upon completion of Neovacs' ongoing Phase IIB
trial for ifnα kinoid in lupus biosense will receive commercial
rights for ifnα kinoid
* Neovacs SA - Biosense will fund a Phase III clinical trial
for ifnα kinoid in China
* Neovacs SA - Biosense will bear all costs associated with
these development and regulatory-related initiatives
* Neovacs SA - Biosense receives first right of refusal in
agreed upon asian markets for any further ifnα kinoid
indications, including type 1 diabetes
* Neovacs SA - additional terms were not disclosed
