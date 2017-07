July 5 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA

* Reg-Neovacs Announces License Agreement for Ifnalpha Kinoid for Treatment of Lupus in Turkey

* Under Terms of Agreement, Neovacs Will Receive a Total of Eur 6 Million

* WILL RECEIVE DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN TURKEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)