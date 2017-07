July 11 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA

* Reg-Neovacs Announces Positive Idsmb Review for Phase Iib Clinical Trial of Ifnalpha Kinoid in Lupus

* ‍Third Idsmb Data Review of Ongoing Phase Iib Clinical Trial​

* ‍"ALL PATIENTS ARE NOW FOLLOWED DURING 9 MONTHS, AND OUR GOAL IS TO REPORT DATA IN Q2 2018."​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)