June 16 Neovasc Inc:

* Neovasc announces German Court ruling

* District court in Munich has partially found in favour of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in its case against Neovasc

* German Court found CardiAQ had contributed in part to invention of Tiara, awarded to CardiAQ co-entitlement rights to disputed Tiara European patent application

* Neovasc intends to appeal Court's decision

* There are no monetary awards associated with the Court ruling

* Currently appealing 2016 decision from U.S Court which granted co-inventorship rights to Edwards on one of co's granted U.S. patent applications

* Expects oral argument on appeal regarding the 2016 decision by U.S. Court in August 2017 and ruling is expected to follow, prior to end of 2017