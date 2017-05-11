BRIEF-Axiata Edotco pakistan to acquire Tower company in Pakistan
* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private
May 11 NEPTIS SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 79,070 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 71,591 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edotco pakistan (private) enters agreement for subscription, sale and purchase of shares with Tower Share (Private) And Tanzanite Tower Private
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.