UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Neptune Group Ltd
* Top Vast (a wholly-owned subsidiary of co) and customers,two individual borrowers of loan, entered into loan agreement
* company agreed to lend loan in amount of hk$20 million in two tranches to customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.