BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 2 Neptune Group Ltd
* venetian macau limited had on 31 may 2017 issued a written notice to hao cai to terminate gaming promotion agreement dated 30 december 2016
* expected that intangible assets in respect of junket business of hao cai would be fully impaired as result of termination notice
* commenced money lending business and recently granted a loan in principal amount of hk$50 million to a borrower
* application made by company for resumption of trading in shares of company on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 june 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28