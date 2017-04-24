BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Nera Telecommunications Ltd:
* Contracts Of Approximately S$7.15 Million Received
* Contracts in relation to supply, delivery, installation of security application equipment to a telecom operator in philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement