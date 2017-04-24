BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Nesscap Energy Inc:
* NESSCAP ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
* ARRANGEMENT WITH MAXWELL WAS APPROVED BY 100% OF VOTES CAST BY NESSCAP SHAREHOLDERS THAT VOTED AT SHAREHOLDER MEETING
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results