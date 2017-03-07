March 7 Nestle Sa

* Nestle announces new 2020 commitments and three long-term goals around sustainable development

* Nestle says aims to help 50 million children lead healthier lives, help improve 30 million livelihoods in communities directly connected to its business and strive for zero environmental impact in its operations.

* Nestle commits to reduce sugar it adds to products by 5% by 2020