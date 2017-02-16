Feb 16 Nestle Sa
* Nestle cfo says has raised prices in countries including
mexico, philippines and uk, and starting in continental europe
* Nestle cfo says upcoming chinese regulations on baby
formula leading to destocking, pricing pressure for all
* Nestle cfo sees no risk of impairment of nestle skin
health goodwill, remains positive on business
* Nestle cfo says despite 290 basis point drag on zone aoa
business from yinlu, he remains bullish on yinlu
* Nestle ceo says there could be more restructuring costs
beyond 2017 as company continues to improve business
(Reporting By Martinne Geller)