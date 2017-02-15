Feb 15 Nestle India Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 1.67 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 22.61 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; net sales was 19.46 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of 23 rupees per share