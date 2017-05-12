BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Nestle India Ltd:
* March quarter profit 3.07 billion rupees
* March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees
* Profit in march quarter last year was 2.87 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.68 billion rupees
* Says declaration of interim dividend of INR 15 per equity share Source text: (bit.ly/2qcMsEa) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body