May 12 Nestle India Ltd:

* March quarter profit 3.07 billion rupees

* March quarter total revenue from operations 25.92 billion rupees

* Profit in march quarter last year was 2.87 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.68 billion rupees

* Says declaration of interim dividend of INR 15 per equity share